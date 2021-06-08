G7 summit: How can leaders help tackle deforestation and nature loss?

As CO2 levels continue to climb and the loss of nature intensifies, leaders are facing more pressure than ever to take urgent action on the world’s rapidly worsening climate and biodiversity crises.

The upcoming G7 summit taking place in the UK, the first in-person gathering of world leaders since the start of the pandemic, is being billed as one of several key events taking place this year that could force countries to act on environmental issues.

On Friday, leaders of the G7 nations – US, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Canada – will meet in Cornwall for a three-day summit. Other countries invited to attend as guests include Australia, South Korea and South Africa. India has also been invited to attend, but will take part virtually due to the severity of Covid cases in the country.