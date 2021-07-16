The once-in-a-century rains that have been pummeling a wide swath of western Germany since Tuesday - turning quietly gurgling streams into raging rivers of death and devastation - stunned western Europe’s largest country and shattered a confident complacency that disasters on this scale could not happen here.

With the death toll from flash floods and collapsed buildings rising ominously above the 100 mark to 106 on Friday, local government officials in two western states, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, that were hit hardest by Germany’s worst natural disaster in half a century said they feared that the grim casualty numbers of those drowned or killed in collapsed buildings would keep rising even as the floodwaters recede.

There were still as many as 1,300 unaccounted for, according to some reports, in scores of towns and villages spread across the foothills lying west of the Rhine River hit hardest by the deluge.

Police authorities in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said they believe the number of people still missing in that state where 63 were killed is only about 100. Failed cell phone networks in the region were complicating efforts to track residents.

About 43 were killed in neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia. Another 16 were killed in nearby Belgium while the Netherlands and Luxembourg also experienced flooding.

The images of unfathomable devastation were being shown round the clock on local television -- buckled roads, houses washed away, underground gas lines ripped apart as well as cars and trucks bobbing in floodwaters.

There were many eerie scenes of wrecked cars piled up on top of each like stacked toys and reporters on German TV described a foul smell of gas lingering in the air in some towns. Some people were rescued from their roofs by helicopters.

A woman reacts as she walks into her house after flooding (AP)

The efforts on Friday of local authorities were focused on rescue and recovery as well as providing shelter for those whose homes were obliterated or badly damaged by powerful muddy floodwaters that cascaded down valleys in the rural wine-growing region southwest of Cologne.

The region had been drenched since Tuesday with levels of up to 200 litres per square meter – massive amounts of water last recorded 100 years ago. Some of the more isolated towns were still cut off from the world on Friday.

“It’s a tragedy and boggles the mind that so many lives were lost,” said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, who added in a short statement in Berlin that the disaster showed the fight against climate change had become more urgent than ever. “My thoughts are with the victims and I feel their fate in my heart. Once the floodwaters recede, we’ll see the enormous level of destruction.”

The flooding that crippled the Rhineland area also caused massive disruption of rail and roadways across much of the west in a country that is accustomed to trains that run on time and well-engineered infrastructure that can withstand the forces of nature.

A 40-metre long section of the A1 motorway had broken off and fallen into the Erft River, forcing the closure of the highway.

The sudden vulnerability exposed by several days of heavy rain was further shaking public confidence on Friday in a country already on the jitters due to political uncertainty just three months before a federal election on September 26 that will mark the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16 years in power.

Merkel expressed her sorrow for the victims on Thursday in Washington DC during a meeting with President Joe Biden and was back in Berlin on Friday, where she promised federal support for the region while taking part in a crisis conference call with the state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate Manu Dreyer and local authorities.

Some of the worst destruction hit the Ahr River Valley just south of the former capital of Bonn. The small town of Schund was devastated, destroying six quaint timber homes and tearing holes in about half of the the buildings still standing.

Further downstream in Sinzig a home for handicapped people was overwhelmed by the flooding, killing 12 of the 36 residents living on the ground floor in their sleep. Eyewitnesses said the river that is normally 100 metres away from the building flooded the ground floor in an instant. The survivors were helped out of the upper floors in rescue boats.

man carrying a shovel on his shoulder walks amid the debris near damaged cars after flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany (EPA)

“We’re shocked, horrified and unconsolably saddened,” said Ulrich van Bebber, the director of the home that was established years ago, in an interview with SWR television.

Nerves were on edge in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia where an earthen dam in Euskrichen had been severely and visibly weakened by the heavy rains. Authorities had evacuated several nearby villages and pumping water out of the reservoir behind the dam in a race against time to prevent it from failing.

The improbable heavy damage to buildings and roads was likely to prompt a round of soul-searching among Germans in the weeks ahead.

One of the world’s most wealthy nations, Germans takes great pride in its engineering prowess along with its strict building standards and codes. Several German construction companies are world leaders in building giant infrastructure projects such as roadways, railways, buildings and major airports.

“It’s a national tragedy,” said environment minister Svenja Schulze in an interview with RBB radio in Berlin. “This shows us that climate change has hit Germany. It was an historic level of rainfall.”

Natural disasters are certainly rare in Germany. The North Sea flood of 1962 that hit Hamburg was the country’s worst natural disaster in the last century with about 315 people killed and 60,000 people rendered homeless.

In 2002, flooding on the Elbe River in eastern Germany killed 21 people. In 2013 a total of about 25 were killed in Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland and Poland in flooding.