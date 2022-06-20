Giant stingray caught in Mekong ‘biggest freshwater fish ever documented’

The fish is called “Boramy”, which means full moon in the local Khmer tongue

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 21 June 2022 00:08
Comments
<p>A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world's largest known freshwater fish</p>

A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world's largest known freshwater fish

(AP)

An colossal stingray caught in the Mekong river has been touted by scientists as the biggest freshwater fish ever documented.

The 300kg (661lb) female stingray has usurped a 646lb (293kg) giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005 from its place as the record-holder, scientists say.

The Mekong river is the twelfth longest river in the world and the third longest in Asia, flowing from the Tibetan Plateau through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Its boundless biodiversity has seen the Mekong come to account for a quarter of the world’s freshwater fish catch, according to WWF. But overfishing has caused fish populations and catches to fall, threatening to inflict irreparable damage on its vulnerable ecosystem.

A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials measure the length of a giant freshwater stingray from snout to tail

(AP)

Recommended

Zeb Hogan, a biologist who leads Wonders of the Mekong, a USAID-funded conservation project, said: “In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that we’ve encountered or that’s been documented anywhere worldwide.”

“Finding and documenting this fish is remarkable, and a rare positive sign of hope, even more so because it occurred in the Mekong, a river that’s currently facing many challenges,” added Dr Hogan, who is also a professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Wonders of the Mekong works alongside the Cambodian Fisheries Administration to establish a network of fisherman who alert the researchers if they catch giant or endangered fish.

And on 13 June, in the middle of the night, the scientists received a call from a local Koh Preah fisherman, telling them he had caught a “very big” stingray. He later took home a $600 (£490) reward for the remarkable find.

The 3.98m long and 2.2m wide fish was fitted with an acoustic tag to track its future movement, before being released back into the river.

The giant female stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia's Stung Treng province

(Wonders of the Mekong /AFP via G)

The stingray vanished under the muddy waters of the Mekong around dusk when the moon was already up in the sky, Dr Hogan said.

The fish is called “Boramy”, which means full moon in the local Khmer tongue.

“The stingray find is evidence that the natural world can still yield new and extraordinary discoveries, and that many of the largest aquatic creatures remain woefully understudied,” Dr Hogan said.

The giant freshwater stingray is an endangered species and this discovery is the second of its kind to be examined by the team since May, the first having weighed 181kg.

Recommended

“When record fish are found, it means the aquatic environment is still relatively healthy. This is in contrast to what we’ve seen in places like the Yantgze River, where scientists reported the extinction of the Chinese paddlefish,” Dr Hogan said.

“The Mekong’s deep pools sustain life far beyond these impressive giants. Spawning in this critical habitat produces billions of fish every year which ensure the food security and livelihoods for millions of people in Cambodia and Vietnam.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in