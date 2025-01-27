UK’s first multi-brand returnable cup scheme launched in Glasgow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s first multi-brand returnable drinking cup scheme has been launched in Scotland in an effort to reduce waste from single-use products.

Borrow Cup launched in Glasgow on Monday with more than 40 participating outlets.

They involved include major retailers such as Costa Coffee, Burger King, Caffe Nero and Tinderbox. Many smaller organisations such as Kelvingrove Museum, Sprigg and Glasgow City Chambers are also participating.

The scheme, launched by charity Hubbub and reuse start-up Reposit, aims to expand across Scotland and the UK if the project is successful in its initial three-month period.

Customers purchasing a drink at any participating store will be asked if they would like to use a Borrow Cup for a £1 deposit and will receive a discount or loyalty rewards at most stores.

Available in three sizes, customers can return a cup after use for a clean one for their next drink or a £1 voucher. Hubbub says around three-quarters of people in the UK own a reusable cup, but only a third use them at least once a month.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, 388 million disposable cups are used in Scotland each year.

Gavin Ellis, co-founder of Hubbub, said: “We know disposable cup waste is an issue Scotland is keen to tackle so we are delighted to launch the UK’s first cross-brand returnable cup initiative here in Glasgow.

The world is watching how Glasgow is leading the way so that they can follow Stuart Chidley

“By making it easy and convenient for people to choose reusable cups, we hope Borrow Cup will shift habits and help to make reusable cups the norm.

“The success of the project hinges on how many people use it, and crucially how many cups are returned to be used over and over.

“For it to be a success, we need the people of Glasgow to get behind Borrow Cup so we can show the rest of the UK what is possible.”

Stuart Chidley, co-founder of Reposit, said: “As a local business we are delighted to be enabling local people, local and national businesses to make a simple switch from single-use to returnable cups.

“The world is watching how Glasgow is leading the way so that they can follow.”

Nicola Pierce, director of commercial planning, environment, social and governance at Burger King UK, said: “Burger King UK is excited to partner with Hubbub to bring Borrow Cup to Glasgow.

“This industry collaboration allows us to explore innovative ways to offer our customers a convenient and sustainable alternative and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Gareth Hopley, head of communications at Caffe Nero, said: “We have long been supporters of recycling schemes for disposable cups, such as the Valpak Scheme, and we’re delighted to be partnering on Borrow Cup.

“We already offer additional loyalty stamps to any customer who uses a reusable cup in any of our stores, and Borrow Cup will sit perfectly alongside it. I’m sure it will be hugely successful.”