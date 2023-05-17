Global temperatures likely to rise beyond 1.5C limit within next five years

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Global temperatures are likely to surpass the key limit of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the next five years, scientists have warned.

Scientists at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said there is a 66 per cent chance of passing the temperature threshold between now and 2027.

It would be the first time in human history such a temperature has been recorded. The WMO also said there is a 98% chance of the hottest year on record being broken by 2027.

If a 1.5C temperature rise is recorded, it would not mean the target set during the Paris Agreement would be lost as the global average temperature would need to exceed 1.5C more than once before long term warming can be said to have taken place.

Met Office expert Dr Leon Hermanson said the temperature rise will likely come from a combination of greenhouse gases and a naturally-occurring El Nino event – a heating of the eastern Pacific which affects rainfall and temperature globally.

Typically, El Nino raises global temperatures the year after it develops so scientists are expecting temperatures to rise in 2024.

“We have never crossed 1.5C. The current record is 1.28C,” Dr Hermanson said.

“It’s very likely we’re going to exceed that, we might even reach 1.5C – it’s more likely than not that we will.

“It’s not this long term warming that the Paris Agreement talks about, but it is an indication that as we start having these years, with 1.5C happening more and more often, we’re getting closer and closer to having the actual long-term climate being on that threshold.”

Participants at the COP22 climate conference pose in support of climate negotiations and Paris agreement (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In the Paris Agreement, the world’s nations committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to contain the global temperature below 2C above preindustrial levels and to try for 1.5C before the end of the century.

The WMO general secretary Professor Petteri Taalas said an El Nino warming event is expected in the coming months. “This will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory,” he said.

“This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment. We need to be prepared.”

Temperatures in the Arctic are predicted to increase three times faster than the global average while greenhouse gases will also lead to more ocean acidification, sea ice and glacier melt, sea level rise and more extreme weather.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said damage wrought to people and wildlife will increase with every increment of global warming.

Greenhouse gases will lead to sea level rises (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

They also said the world is currently on course to warm to well beyond 2C by the end of the century with the emissions reduction policies currently in place.

Prof Taalas said: “This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5C level specified in the Paris Agreement which refers to long-term warming over many years.

“However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency.”

Last year’s global average temperature was 1.16C above pre-industrial levels, making 2022 the ninth year in a row in which the global average temperature was 1C or more above the 19th century baseline, according to the Met Office.

European Union data showed that extreme temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations across the globe spiked in 2022.

The study showed summer 2022 was the hottest on record for Europe and each summer month in the northern hemisphere was at least the third warmest globally.

Overall, 2022 was the second warmest year on record for Europe, while globally it was the 5th warmest year according to the data.

The WMO said the past eight years were the eight warmest on record, fuelled by ever-rising greenhouse gas concentrations and accumulated heat.