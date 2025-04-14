£45m for technology such as fruit picking robots and cow ‘Fitbits’ on farms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farmers who roll out new inventions and technologies like fruit picking robots and livestock health monitors on farms will receive a share of more than £45 million, the Government has announced.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said grants will help farms to develop and implement tools that increase food production, protect nature and boost profits into their businesses.

Beyond cow “Fitbits” and robots, this could also include variable irrigation systems to maximise water usage on crops.

Three funds, worth a combined £45.6 million, will grant money for a wide range of projects across the research and development lifecycle – from early-stage concepts to on-farm trials, the Government said.

The aim is to bring cutting-edge technologies into real-world use, reduce climate-warming emissions produced on farms and capitalise on opportunities made possible by the Precision Breeding Act, which was passed last year and supports the development of crops using modern biotechnology, such as gene editing.

The hope is to increase crop yields, reduce pesticides and enhance disease resistance.

Mr Zeichner said: “This government is serious about delivering its Plan for Change.

“That is why I’m delighted to see money getting out the door to British farmers. This £45 million will support them with technology to boost food production, profits and the rural economy.”

Applications for £2,500 support grants under the Accelerating Development of Practices and Technologies competition will open from April 28.

This commits up to £20.6 million of funding over the next year, supporting farmers to test new technologies on their own farms.

From May 5, two further competitions will open under the Farming Innovation Programme (FIP) – one for £12.5 million to support collaborative research into ways to reduce on-farm emissions and the second for £12.5 million to fund research and development using precision-bred crops.