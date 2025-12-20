Trail hunting set to be banned for fear it is a ‘smokescreen’ for harm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government is set to ban trail hunting, for fear it is being used as a “smokescreen” for chasing and killing wild animals.

Trail hunting mimics a traditional hunt, with dogs following a pre-laid, animal-based scent such as fox urine, while a group of hunters follows the pack on horseback.

The activity has remained legal since the 2004 hunting ban came into force, as it did not explicitly involve killing animals such as foxes.

But the Government believes the practice, which has grown in popularity, is being used to cover up illegal fox hunting.

It is also believed to put other wild animals at risk of being attacked by hounds, as the pack can accidentally follow other scents.

A consultation on the ban, which was a manifesto commitment for the Government, will begin next year, as first reported by the Sunday Mirror.

Environment minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said: “In our manifesto we said we would ban trail hunting, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.

“There is evidence that trail hunting is being used a smokescreen for the hunting of wild animals, and that’s not acceptable.

“We are working out the best approach to take the ban forward and will run a consultation to seek views in the new year.”

The ban forms part of the upcoming animal welfare strategy, which is due to be published on Monday.

The strategy is set to include a series of reforms aimed at improving the welfare of pets, farmed animals and wildlife across the UK.