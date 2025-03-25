Shipping emissions to be cut by 30% by 2030, Government pledges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shipping emissions are to be cut by 30% by 2030, the Government has pledged as part of a new maritime net zero strategy.

Larger vessels such as tankers and cruises, which cause the most pollution, will be expected to decarbonise first under the plan, the Department for Transport said.

The new Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy sets out a path to reaching net zero by 2050 by reducing greenhouse gas emissions first by 30% by 2030 and then 80% by 2040 before meeting the final target.

As part of the plan, the shipping sector will be brought under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, meaning operators of the worst-polluting will pay more for their greenhouse gas emissions.

Maritime minister Mike Kane will launch the strategy in Portsmouth on Tuesday.

He said: “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face today. Working together with industry and international partners, we are driving down emissions in every corner of the economy.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we’re committed to making the UK a green energy superpower, and our Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy will help us build a cleaner, more resilient maritime nation.”

Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association, said the announcement was an opportunity for Government and industry to “work together on shared goals”.

“We look forward to a continued close partnership built on common aims,” he said.

Anna Krajinska, UK director at Transport & Environment (T&E), welcomed the commitment but warned targets must be matched by “robust policy measures”.

“T&E welcomes the Government’s commitment to reduce shipping emissions by 30% by 2030, 80% by 2040 and net zero by 2050. It is crucial that ambitious targets are coupled with robust policy measures to slash the UK’s domestic and international shipping emissions without delay,” she said.