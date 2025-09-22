Aerated taps and showerheads to be required in new homes under proposed rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilders will be required to fit water-saving features in new homes, such as aerated taps and dual-flush toilets, under Government proposals.

The Environment Department (Defra) has launched a consultation to strengthen water efficiency rules for new homes in a bid to boost housebuilding and save water.

Under the proposals, developers will need to include water-saving measures to meet these standards.

This could include aerated taps and showerheads, which increase air in the water stream to make the flow seem fuller and more powerful while cutting down the volume of water used.

Housebuilders may also have to fit dual-flush toilets, which allow users to choose the appropriate amount of water needed depending on what is being flushed.

These all have been found to have minimal impact on user experience, with water pressure remaining the same as less water-efficient taps and toilets, Defra said.

Innovations that are not yet feasible at scale – such as using harvested rainwater to flush home toilets – are also being considered as part of the consultation, with the Government asking for evidence on future solutions.

The changes will mean new homes save the equivalent of 20 litres per person per day and potentially £111 a year on energy and water bills, according to Defra’s analysis.

The Government hopes the tightened rules will help efforts to meet its commitment to build 1.5 million homes by 2030.

A shortage of water has blocked developments from going ahead, particularly in areas of water scarcity, such as Cambridge and north Sussex, where demand outstripped supply.

England’s water system is coming under growing pressure as climate change contributes to an increasingly erratic water cycle, population growth pushes up demand, and infrastructure crumbles due to years of underinvestment.

This year, the country has seen seven consecutive months of below-average rainfall, with five areas in drought and more expected to follow soon despite the recent rain.

The Government said water-saving features in new homes will help to boost drought resilience and help to cut the amount of water taken from rivers, lakes and rare chalk streams to shore up public supply.

Abstracting water from these environments can damage ecosystems by reducing water levels and flows, which then harms wildlife and fish, especially in already water-stressed areas.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, said: “We are getting Britain building faster, and a key element to growth is smarter water consumption.

“Removing the water shortage barriers that have stalled development for too long will mean unlocking thousands of new homes while saving families money.

“Not only will this make customer bills cheaper; it will protect the environment and unlock thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change.”

The 12-week consultation will look at amending current building regulations, which the Government says are insufficient to meet the parallel challenges of housing delivery and water conservation.

According to Defra’s analysis, the reduction of 20 litres per person per day could see an additional 1,000 new homes unlocked for every 5,250 built.

As part of the consultation, ministers will look at further strengthening standards in water-scarce areas to unlock around 1,000 new homes for every 10,000 being built.

Defra said the measures will contribute to the Government’s pledge to reduce water usage in England by 20% per day per person by 2038.

Tom Dollard, chairman of the Good Homes Alliance, said: “Our membership is facing real challenges in delivering new homes due to a lack of water capacity in their areas.

“If we are to meet the Government housing delivery targets and unlock economic growth, then we must start building more ‘water smart’ homes and neighbourhoods.”

Ed Lockhart, chief executive of Future Homes Hub, said: “Water shortages are already constraining housing growth and the water supply shortfall at national and regional levels will widen without concerted action.

“To sustain delivery of new homes at the levels required for everyone to have a decent home, homes need to become progressively more water efficient, alongside large-scale investment in water infrastructure and demand management in other sectors.”