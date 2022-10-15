Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report

A document presented to the project’s board also warned that rising inflation is presenting a ‘significant and growing challenge’, it was claimed.

PA Reporter
Saturday 15 October 2022 20:46
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
(PA Media)

The Government has insisted works on its major high speed rail line project are “within budget”, despite a claim that the first phase could run to “many billions” more than estimated.

A report presented to the HS2 board by the project’s deputy chair Sir Jon Thompson said it was “very unlikely” that the £40.3 billion target cost for the London to Birmingham section would be met, the Financial Times reported.

Phase One has a target cost of £40.3 billion, but the Government has previously said the “funding envelope” for it is £44.6 billion, which includes a contingency of £4.3 billion.

The leaked document, dated June this year and seen by the newspaper, is also reported to have concluded there was only a 50% chance the extra contingency budget would be enough to cover the cost.

Recommended

Sir Jon was appointed as a non-executive director of HS2 Ltd in April 2021, and became deputy chair in March this year.

His review is reported to state that the first phase’s total cost was likely to be “many billions more than the reported estimate”.

The Financial Times said Sir Jon’s report also warned that rising inflation is presenting a “significant and growing challenge” and that continuing to record costs in 2019 prices means none of the figures reflected “what has been or is being paid”.

The Government remains committed to delivering it on time and to budget

Government spokesman

It added: “In almost every area reviewed significant developments are planned in 2022/23 which impact on the estimates and risk.”

But the Government has said it is committed to delivering the project on time and within its budget.

A spokesman said: “HS2 is under way, within budget, and supporting 28,000 jobs. The Government remains committed to delivering it on time and to budget.

Recommended

“As with all projects of this scale, contracts and scope are routinely considered to ensure they continue to deliver the value for money for taxpayers.”

The Government sparked anger in November 2021 when it published its Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), which included scrapping HS2’s eastern leg between the East Midlands and Leeds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in