The Interior Department may reclassify gray wolves as an endangered species after former President Donald Trump removed the animals from the protected list.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) had received petitions asking for the wolves to be relisted as endangered species. The petitions “present substantial, credible information indicating that a listing action may be warranted,” the FWS said.

The FWS also said that Idaho and Montana’s loose regulatory measures threaten the gray wolf population.

Last year, environmental groups, EarthJustice and the Center for Biological Diversity sued the Trump administration for removing the wolves from the endangered species list.

