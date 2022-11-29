Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef should be added to the list of world heritage sites that are “in danger”, a UN-backed panel said, citing multiple bleaching events over the past years.

Scientists from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) had gone on a 10-day mission in March and, in a new report released on Monday, concluded that actions must be taken to save it with the “utmost urgency”.

The scientists pointed out that the world’s largest reef is under threat because of the climate crisis.

Frequent bleaching events, including four over the last seven years, are threatening the coral ecosystem, which was added to the World Heritage list in 1981.

The reef has suffered significantly from coral bleaching caused by unusually warm ocean temperatures, which causes corals to expel colourful algae living in their tissues and turn white. Corals can survive bleaching events but they affect their growth and reproduction.

“The mission team concludes that the property is faced with major threats that could have deleterious effects on its inherent characteristics, and therefore meets the criteria for inscription on the list of World Heritage in danger,” said the Unesco report.

“The resilience of the (reef) to recover from climate change impacts is substantially compromised.”

The report suggested the Australian government and Queensland’s regional authorities should adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets, in line with the effort to limit future warming to 1.5C.

Federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek, however, argued on Tuesday that the report had unfairly put the spotlight only on the Great Barrier Reef.

Canberra had previously lobbied against moving the reef – a major tourist attraction that contributes nearly $4.3bn to the economy – onto the endangered list.

Last year, Australia dodged an “in danger” listing for the reef after lobbying by the Scott Morrison government led Unesco to postpone a decision to 2022.

“We’ll clearly make the point to Unesco that there is no need to single the Great Barrier Reef out in this way,” Ms Plibersek told reporters.

“If the Great Barrier Reef is in danger, then every coral reef in the world is in danger. If this World Heritage site is in danger, then most World Heritage sites around the world are in danger from climate change,” she said.

“The reason that Unesco in the past has singled out a place as at risk is because they wanted to see greater government investment or greater government action and since the change of government, both of those things have happened.”

Ms Plibersek said her government has also committed $798m to care for the reef and called off the previous government’s plans to build two dams in Queensland that could have affected the reef.