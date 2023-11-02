London’s first clean air zone has improved air quality, research shows

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The introduction of London’s first clean air zone 15 years ago has significantly improved air quality, according to new analysis.

Academics at the University of Bath said the launch of London’s low emission zone (Lez) in 2008 and subsequent ultra low emission zone (Ulez) from 2019 has significantly improved air quality.

They said the introduction of the low emission zone helped to reduce particulate matter (PM10) in Greater London by 13% between 2008 and 2013, compared to between 2003 and 2007.

Nitrogen dioxide levels had fallen by 18.4% in 2019 in central London following the launch of Ulez compared to the period between 2016 and 2018, according to the research.

The researchers said that when comparing London to other large cities such as Manchester, Leicester, Liverpool, and Leeds without such schemes, they found the benefits far exceed implementation costs.

Cleaner air in London brought about by the low emission zone contributed to a 4.5% reduction in long-term health problems and an 8% decrease in respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis.

They concluded that the clean air zones have helped to generate cost savings of over £963 million in Greater London.

The analysis suggests that the low emission zone led to a reduction in hospital admissions for respiratory conditions like COPD and avoided 12 respiratory admissions and 2.88 acute respiratory admissions per 10,000 people in Greater London, compared to other areas in England.

Lead author Dr Habtamu Beshir, from the University of Bath, said: “With this analysis, our goal was to offer an objective overview of the impact of low emission zones in the capital and beyond.

It shouldn’t be a choice between health and affording schemes like Ulez. We must explore innovative policy solutions to make these schemes viable and effective Professor Eleonora Fichera

“Our study compares London to cities like Manchester, demonstrating the effectiveness of Lez and Ulez in improving air quality, enhancing health and alleviating the economic burden of ill health.”

Professor Eleonora Fichera acknowledged concerns with compliance costs for owners of older vehicles, particularly affecting poorer communities.

“Our analysis confirms the effectiveness of low emission zones in improving air quality and health – crucial for residents in large cities,” she said.

“It shouldn’t be a choice between health and affording schemes like Ulez.

“We must explore innovative policy solutions to make these schemes viable and effective.”

Earlier this week, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the controversial expansion of the ultra low emission zone has led to “cleaner air across London”.

A Transport for London (TfL) report showed the proportion of vehicles in the expanded area that comply with minimum emissions standards has risen from 85% in May 2022 to 95% in September.

Mr Khan extended the Ulez zone from everywhere within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs from August 29.

For petrol cars to meet the emissions standards they must generally have been first registered after 2005.

Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the £12.50 daily charge.

TfL’s report showed that 93,700 vehicles which failed to meet minimum emissions standards were driven in the capital on an average day in the first month after the expansion.

Some 36% were exempt, leaving about 60,000, including those owned by private motorists and businesses, liable for the daily charge.

That is 3% of the total number of vehicles recorded as being driven in London each day.

The figures suggest TfL receives approximately £730,000 a day in Ulez fees.

Enforcement action is taken in response to people not paying the Ulez charge in relation to 3% of non-compliant vehicles, equivalent to about 2,000 a day.

TfL said it issued 13,480 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) between September 26 to 30.

FPNs are £180, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

Failure to pay an FPN or make a representation within 28 days leads to it increasing to £270.

An anti-Ulez Facebook group with more than 40,000 members is urging people to refuse to pay, as well as celebrating the vandalism of enforcement cameras.

A scheme providing up to £2,000 for Londoners to scrap a non-compliant vehicle remains open.