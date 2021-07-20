What is the Green New Deal and how does Biden’s climate plan compare?

Just weeks after the US election, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of “the squad” rallied outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters demanding Joe Biden embrace the Green New Deal.

“We are all here today because of the movement ... because at the end of the day, dollars don’t vote, people do,” Representative Ocasio-Cortez said at the rally on 20 November.

During the election campaign, President Biden said that he would not pursue a Green New Deal, and instead laid out his own $2trillion plan for addressing the climate crisis.

But the president’s plan has drawn criticism from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party who say the proposals do not go far enough.

So what exactly is the Green New Deal? And how does President Biden’s plan to tackle the climate crisis compare?