Iowa tornado: Multiple dead as severe weather threatens three states

A deadly tornado ripped through a small town in Iowa on Tuesday, wreaking havoc on residents.

A devastating tornado hit Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon, a town of just 2,000 people. Multiple people are dead and injured as a result, said Alex Dinkla, the public information officer for the Iowa State Patrol, on Tuesday evening. Authorities have yet to release the number of fatalities.

The tornado was so powerful it blew debris 40,000 feet into the air, with people several miles away finding wreckage in their yards.

“This town has a long road ahead of them, but if their actions today are any indication of what lies ahead, they will emerge stronger and more united than ever before,” Sgt Dinkla said.

The tornado brought extensive damage to the small town.

Former state representative Clel Baudler, who resides near Greenfield, told The Des Moines Register that officials are now focused on rescue efforts.

Residents sort through tornado wreckage in Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday. Multiple people in the small town are dead after the destructive twister hit their town ( AP )

“Ambulances are running north and south like crazy,” Mr Baudler said. “It’s all rescue and recovery right now.”

Resident Carl Faust said he and his wife took shelter in their home as the tornado wrecked their town.

“I got down five steps to the basement, and the house started popping,” Mr Faust told The Des Moines Register.

Wreckage of the Greenfield, Iowa, tornado. At least 33 tornadoes hit the state of Iowa on Tuesday ( AP )

The Iowa governor, Kim Reynolds, said on Tuesday she is “committed to providing the full resources of the state to support the response and recovery effort”.

Some 1,400 people in Adair County, which houses Greenfield, are without power as of Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

Meanwhile, at least 32 other tornadoes spawned in the state on Tuesday. Almost all the tornadoes hit central and western Iowa, within 50 miles of the state capital Des Moines, reports local outlet Fox 9.

Iowans will see a reprieve on Wednesday as the severe weather begins to subside. Central Iowa is under a hazardous weather outlook warning for non-severe thunderstorms, while some counties are under flood warnings.

Rescue officials and residents walk down a street damaged by a tornado in Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday. The governor has committed to helping the town of just 2,000 rebuild ( AP )

However, severe thunderstorms are now threatening much of eastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

These storms will bring the possibility for large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes in the region, the NWS warns. Heavy rainfall may also contribute to flooding. Severe weather will peak on Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma and Arkansas, while eastern Texas should be on alert through 1am on Thursday.

Survivors recount their experience of devastating Greenfield tornado

Severe thunderstorms in Texas will continue on Thursday, the NWS says.

On Monday, Kansas also saw significant damage as a brutal storm passed through the state. Power lines were downed, and homes, businesses and vehicles were damaged as heavy gusts of winds tore through Russell County, officials said.

Seven people also died in Houston, Texas, last week after severe weather hit the region. Residents now find themselves grappling with extreme heat amid widespread power outages.