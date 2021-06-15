‘Greenpeace protester’ feared injured after parachuting into France v Germany Euro 2020 match

A protester, apparently from Greenpeace, is feared to be injured after he parachuted into the stadium during the France v Germany Euro 2020 fixture on Tuesday.

Footage captured at the scene showed a parachute descend into the stadium and circle fans, before dropping onto the pitch.

One social media user who filmed the incident commented that the protester almost crashed into fans at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

It appeared that the protester had jumped in from the roof of the stadium. When he landed, his parachute displayed the message: “Kick out oil”, along with the Greenpeace logo.

Security reached the man shortly after he landed, and he is believed to have been given medical attention at the side of the pitch.

The Independent has reached out to Greenpeace seeking comment.