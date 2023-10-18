Greta Thunberg and 26 other climate activists charged for protest at oil conference

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence following a fossil fuel protest in central London.

The Swedist climate activist was among 27 charged by the Metropolitan Police after they disrupted a conference hosting the heads of major oil and gas companies.

Thunberg joined a large demonstration outside the Energy Intelligence Forum at the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane which drew some of the most powerful players in fossil fuels.

The 20-year-old was arrested by the police along with dozens of other activists to prevent “serious disruption to the community, hotel and guests”, the Met Police said.

Fossil Free London, the group that organised the protests, told The Independent in a statement that by the end of the day the number of arrested activists stood at 27.

The group said all arrestees were later released “many with bail conditions to not enter Westminster until their trial on 15 November”.

Ms Thunberg was charged with breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

“Greta and five others were released from Wandsworth police station at 2am, and several at Islington released without interview and charged with breaching the Section 14 that had been put in place,” it said.

Activists chanting the slogan “Oily Money Out” assembled on Tuesday to protest against the continued investment in fossil fuels, including the recent approval of Rosebank project by the UK government.

The protestors blocked access to the hotel, preventing Shell CEO Wael Sawan, who was scheduled to speak at the event, from entering the conference in person. He later addressed the conference by video link.

Protestors once again gathered in front of the venue on Wednesday to continue protesting against the three-day conference, which they called “Oscars of the oil” and said they will continue their demonstrations.

Demonstrators from Fossil Free London and Oily Money Out protest as oil companies attend the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, Britain (REUTERS)

Earlier in a speech, Ms Thunberg said people in power were “knowingly leading us to the end of a precipice” as she encouraged people “to take direct action to stop this and to kick oil money out of politics”.

“We have no other option but to put our bodies outside this conference and to physically disrupt,” she added.

“And we have to do that every time we have to continue showing them that they are not going to get away with this.”