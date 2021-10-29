Greta Thunberg to join London protest against fossil fuels

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to join a march through London on Friday in protest at the continued use of fossil fuels.

The demonstration, which comes just days before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, is one of 26 taking place in cities around the world.

Protesters including Ms Thunberg are demanding the global financial system - in which London plays a major role - stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.

The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San Francisco and Nairobi.

Activists will campaign outside branches of Barclays, Standard Chartered, Lloyds of London and the Bank of England, with Ms Thunberg set to join them.

Joseph Sikulu, from Pacific Climate Warriors, said: “Financial institutions that continue to invest in dirty fossil fuel projects are also investing in the destruction of our islands and our homes.

”It's time for the corporations who have caused this crisis to be held accountable.

“The science is clear. We need to do everything we can to limit global warming to 1.5C, the survival of our islands depends on that. To get there we need to defund the climate chaos.”

Campaigners recently revealed banks have paid £2.7 trillion into fossil fuel extraction since the 2015 Paris agreement, where world leaders committed to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The International Energy Authority says there can be no further exploration of oil and gas after 2021.

Leaders including Boris Johnson will, from Monday, discuss how best the world can work together against climate change.

Additional reporting by PA