Greta Thunberg to march at Glasgow climate strike during Cop26

Greta Thunberg has announced she will be taking part in climate protests in Glasgow next week, also inviting Glasgow workers who plan on striking to join her in the march.

The 18-year-old activist confirmed she would be in Glasgow during Cop26 to take part in the protests on Friday, 5 November.

Ms Thunberg invited thousands of striking street cleaners, railway and refuse staff to join the climate protests. The Swedish activist appeared to support the workers’ strike in her invitation.

She wrote: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem.”

The protest, arranged by Fridays for Future Scotland a group inspired by Ms Thunberg’s activism, will march from Kelvingrove Park in the west end of Glasgow to George Square in the city centre.

Around 1,500 Glasgow City Council staff in refuse, cleaning and catering roles are set to strike in the opening week of Cop26 over a pay dispute with local authority Cosla.

Glasgow City Council has urged the workers to reconsider the move which will cause disruption during a “busy and difficult time”. Local authority Cosla said it would continue negotiations with the union.

The GMB, along with Unison and Unite unions, are calling for a £2,000 annual pay rise for staff. GMB members rejected Cosla’s £850 per year increase for staff earning up to £25,000 a year.

Last week Greta Thunberg said that summits will not lead to action on climate goals unless the public also demands change.

“The change is going to come when people are demanding change. So we can’t expect everything to happen at these conferences,” she told the BBC.

“In my view, success would be that people finally start to realise the urgency of the situation and realise that we are facing an existential crisis, and that we are going to need big changes, that we’re going to need to uproot the system, because that’s where the change is going to come.”

About 120 world leaders are expected to attend the United Nations summit from 31 October to 12 November.