Greta Thunberg arrested in London during climate protest at glitzy oil forum

Greta Thunberg has been arrested by London police after she addressed hundreds of protestors outside the InterContinental Hotel where oil executives were meeting.

The Swedish climate activist joined the demonstrations in Central London on Tuesday where activists were demanding to “kick oil money out” from national politics.

At least five protestors were arrested earlier by the police as dozens of people attempted to block access to the hotel at both ends as they chanted “oily money out” and “cancel the conference”.

Speaking outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane on Tuesday, the 20-year-old activist said the people in power were “knowingly leading us to the end of a precipice” as she encouraged people “to take direct action to stop this and to kick oil money out of politics”.

“We have no other option but to put our bodies outside this conference and to physically disrupt,” said Ms Thunberg.

“And we have to do that every time we have to continue showing them that they are not going to get away with this.”

Protestors with face paint beat drums and held banners and pink umbrellas as they vowed to continue their actions throughout the planned Energy Intelligence Forum over the next three days.

The protests were organised by activists from the group Fossil Free London and joined by several climate campaigning groups like Extinction Rebellion to demonstrate against oil companies during the ongoing Energy Intelligence Forum (EIF).

The event, earlier known as Oil and Money conference, sees business and policy leaders gather to “debate and shape sustainable solutions to the energy challenges of the 21st century”.

The speakers this year include the CEOs of oil companies like Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Norway’s Equinor, the German ambassador to the UK and Graham Stuart, UK energy security and net zero minister.

Sultan Al Jaber, the CEO of the oil company ADNOC and the current chair of the UN climate summit or Cop28, was also reportedly expected to be there earlier. However, the final list did not include his name.

Ms Thunberg, who has been vocal in her criticism of the UN climate summits, once again said that the conference cannot be trusted “because the fossil fuel industries are tightening their grip around their processes and dictating their outcomes”.

“Our world is being washed away by greenwashing and lies. The fossil fuel industry has actively distracted and delayed. They have created loopholes to allow their business to go on at the expense of the planet,” she said. “We are choking from their fumes.”

“The world is drowning in fossil fuels. Our hopes and dreams and lives are being washed away by a flood of greenwashing and lies.”

“It has been clear for decades that the fossil fuel industries were well aware of the consequences of their business models, and yet, they have done nothing.”

“The opposite – they have actively delayed, distracted and denied the causes of the climate crisis and spread doubts about their own engagement in it.”

Director of Fo Robin Wells previously said: “The main purpose of protesting this forum is to make it clear that the industry is not welcome to come to our city, is not welcome to schmooze our politicians, is not welcome to profit at the expense of the collective survival and the health of the one home that we all share.”