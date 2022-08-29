Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Guam, no tsunami threat
No tsunami threat, according to public officials in the US territory
An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude has struck near Guam.
The quake happened at around 11pm local time, 23km north-northeast of Yigo Village at a depth of 126.9km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake was initally reported to be of 5.8 magnitude.
Public officials on Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific, later advised that there was no tsunami threat to the island or the neighbouring Northern Mariana Islands.
No major damage or injuries were reported, according to Pacific Daily News.
More follows
