Guatemala hit by 6.2-magnitude earthquake that damaged buildings and caused landslides
Guatemala has been hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that saw buildings collpased and caused landslides.
It struck close to the town of Tiquisate, around 80 miles from the country’s capital Guatemala City, on Wednesday with power cuts experienced by locals following the earthquake – tremors from which could be felt as far away as Mexico.
More follows...
