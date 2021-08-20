Vital oxygen plant partially collapsed after Haiti earthquake

An oxygen plant that many local people depended on was partially destroyed by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, where more than 2,000 died as a result of the quake.

More than 60,000 buildings collapsed in southern Haiti following Saturday’s earthquake, including the building that housed oxygen concentrator machines, which were in disarray after the collapse.

Plant operators are working to fix the damage caused by the earthquake. “We are trying to get the oxygen production started again. That is our responsibility, because many people depend on it,” Kurtch Jeune, a plant runner, told the Associated Press.

Mr Juene said Haitian officials have agreed to send excavators to help remove rubble from the damaged building, located in the southern part of the country.

Throughout the pandemic, hospitals have relied on oxygen for critically ill patients who need to be put on ventilators. And as the Delta variant of the coronavirus keeps fuelling the pandemic, the demand for oxygen continues to soar.

Mr Juene said that the oxygen plant is one of three sources that local hospitals are relying upon to treat Covid-19 patients. He told the Associated Press that that demand has skyrocketed 200 per cent in the last month.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake brought death and devastation to the southern part of Haiti. Beyond the high death toll, more than 12,000 people are injured, families are homeless, and many are still missing.

A few days after the earthquake, Hurricane Grace brought heavy rains to the area, which complicated recovery efforts.

The combination of the earthquake and the hurricane sets up Haiti for a long road to recovery. And in addition to the natural disasters, Haiti is still under political turmoil following the assassination of Haiti’s president in July 2021.

The US has sent relief supplies to Haiti on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Agency welcomes anybody who’d like to help in assisting with recovery efforts.