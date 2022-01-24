Haiti hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake days after anniversary of 2010 disaster
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has rocked Haiti’s southern peninsula, days after the anniversary of the 2010 disaster which left a quarter of a million people dead.
The quake, reported by the US Geological Survey on Monday, sent Haitians into the streets of Les Cayes, a city that experienced a major tremor six months ago.
More follows
