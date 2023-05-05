Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A record-breaking heatwave which gripped southern Europe and Northern Africa last month was made “at least 100 times more likely” because of the climate crisis, a new study has found.

Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Algeria experienced temperatures around 40C at the end of April - 20 degrees higher than normal for the time of year.

The research carried out by World Weather Attribution (WWA), a coalition of international scientists shows that this unseasonal weather would have been nearly impossible in the absence of human-induced global warming.

The rapid attribution study, which aims to quantify the role of the climate crisis behind extreme weather events, determined the impact of the climate crisis on this heatwave by analysing weather data and computer model simulations, comparing the current climate with a scenario minus the warming.

It focused on the average maximum temperature for three consecutive days in April across southern Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and northwest Algeria.

It found that climate change made the heatwave at least 100 times more likely, with temperatures up to 3.5C hotter than they would have been if the world hadn’t warmed up by 1.2C since the 1800s.

The authors of the study say the temperatures would have been one degree above the currently witnessed levels in a scenario when the warming goes up to 2C, a level at which the world is currently aiming to limit warming, according to the Paris Agreement.

“As the planet warms, these situations will become more frequent and call for long-term planning, including implementing sustainable agricultural models and effective water management policies,” Fatima Driouech, associate professor at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and one of the authors of the report, said.

The extreme temperatures in the region are increasing faster than climate models have predicted, the study notes, raising questions that are currently under intense research.

Experts are calling for regional research to better understand the impacts of the climate crisis.

“The fact that temperature trends in the region are higher than what models predict shows that we need to better understand the regional effects of climate change so that we can adapt to even more extreme heat in the future,” Sjoukje Philip, researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, said.

This unseasonal heat in the Meditteranean this year came on top of a long-running drought that has already depleted reservoirs and dried up fields in the region, with old structures covered under water now visible.

The current trend has been worrying experts as heatwaves have already been responsible for nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain and over 1,000 deaths in Portugal, according to World Health Organisation.

Every year, an average of 262, 250, and 116 people die from heat-related illnesses in Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, respectively, according to estimates from the UN body.

However, with heatwaves arriving earlier and becoming more intense and frequent, the effects are compounding, experts warn, calling for better preparedness.

“Early season heatwaves tend to be deadlier as people have not yet prepared their homes or acclimated to summer temperatures,” Roop Singh, senior climate risk advisor at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, said.

“In Spain, for example, we saw heatwave adaptation measures put in place earlier than usual, which is exactly the type of adaptive heat action we need to see more of to reduce preventable deaths from heat,” she added.

The remains of a church and ancient village emerged from the drought-stricken Sau reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia (AP)

The ongoing drought in the Western Mediterranean, combined with the unusual occurrence of high temperatures in April, has already threatened crop yields and water resources already under stress in the region, with the abnormal temperatures set to worsen the situation.

“The Mediterranean is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change in Europe,” Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and co-founder of WWA, said.

“The region is already experiencing a very intense and long-lasting drought and these high temperatures at a time of the year when it should be raining is worsening the situation.”

“Without rapidly stopping the burning of fossil fuels and adaptation towards a hotter, drier climate, losses and damages in the region will continue to rise dramatically,” she warned.

As global temperatures continue to rise, heatwaves like the one experienced in the Western Mediterranean are expected to become more frequent and severe.

Recently, records were also shattered across a dozen countries in Asia with deaths due to heatstrokes reported from India and Thailand.

Reports from the UN’s top scientific body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), have warned that humanity will blow past the 1.5C target in the coming decade, beyond which such extreme weather events are set to get deadlier.