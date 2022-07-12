Jump to content
Heatwave threatens France’s nuclear energy output

Production must be slowed in hot weather because of environmental concerns

Samuel Webb
Tuesday 12 July 2022 14:59
<p>The Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France</p>

The Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France

(AFP/Getty Images)

Electricity prices across Europe are expected to rise as the heatwave sweeping Europe has crippled nuclear power output in France.

State-owned electricity provider EDF must reduce or halt nuclear output when river temperatures reach certain thresholds under French legislation. This is to ensure that the water used to cool the plants won’t harm the environment when it is pumped back out.

Climbing temperatures in the Garonne River mean that production will likely be slowed at the Golfech nuclear plant in the south of the country from Thursday, Electricite de France SA said.

EDF’s 56 reactors, an important source of energy across continental Europe, are already operating at about half capacity because of maintenance work, reports Bloomberg.

The utility provider has estimated that output this year will be the lowest in more than 30 years, meaning neighbouring countries may be forced to find alternative energy sources.

The south of France could experience possible peaks of 39C this week as global warming causes increasingly hot summers.

The intensity and duration of the heatwave are still difficult to predict, according to experts at the French national meteorological service, Météo France, but by Monday, the mercury topped 30C in much of France.

Southwestern France and the Rhone Valley area are expected to see temperatures cross 36C and 38C today.

The first orange heatwave alerts could be launched tomorrow for some areas in coordination with health officials, according to French authorities.

The latest heatwave has been caused by "an axis of high pressure between Morocco, France and the British Isles", which brings up very hot air from the Mediterranean, said Matthieu Chevallier from Meteo-France.

