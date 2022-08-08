Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heatwave set to send price of French cheese soaring

Farmers urge governments to take action to prevent prolonged shortages

Furvah Shah
Monday 08 August 2022 11:45
Comments
<p>Cattle have little water and green grass amidst widespread heatwaves </p>

Cattle have little water and green grass amidst widespread heatwaves

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The cost of French and Swiss cheese is set to rise as droughts across Europe caused by heatwaves threaten to cause a milk shortage.

With the extreme heat causing the amount of available water and green grass to drop, farmers have warned they are facing shortages as they are forced to buy expensive fodder and sell dairy cattle to abattoirs.

“The situation is more than critical,” one French dairy farmer told The Times.

Heatwaves across Europe have caused widespread damage and disruption, such as wildfires and water shortages, with reduced food production being the latest knock-on effect.

The cost of cheese and other dairy products like milk and yoghurt is expected to rise as output has been reduced by up to 30 per cent in some locations.

Recommended

In Switzerland, dairy farmer Michel Faeh told Le Temps that the once-green mountain pastures his 60 cattle would graze on are now unrecognisable.

“It’s as though our cattle were walking on crisps up there,” he said.

Some dairy farmers have seen a 30 per cent reduction in product output

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In France, farmers Dominique and Pierre Duperier said there was no water for their cows to drink in high mountain pastures so they have been driving water up to the cows every day, at a cost of €300 a week.

“We could take them down but the higher pastures bring a quality to the cheese in terms of its aromas that you don’t get at a lower level,” they told The Times.

Dominique de Buman, chairman of a cheese-making cooperative in Fribourg, Switzerland – which is the home of the iconic gruyère cheese – said production would be hit despite measures taken by farmers.

He said: “A fall can be predicted and we may even end up with a shortage of gruyère, given the strong demand for it.”

Recommended

Anne-Marie Arsento-Curti, mayor of French village Castellar, owns 10 cows, 200 ewes and 450 goats. She said the production of her cheeses have been halved because of the extreme weather.

“The situation is more than critical,” she said. “We are no longer selling cheese in the local market. I am supplying my customers in dribs and drabs.”

Farmers are warning that as dairy cattle are sold to raise funds and prices of fodder also rises, a shortage of milk, cheese and other household essentials is to be expected.

They are warning that without government action, this shortage would carry on until the winter in France, Switzerland and could spread to other parts of Europe.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in