‘Very high’ pollution caused by heatwave could trigger headaches and asthma attacks

Very high ozone pollution can cause sore throats, coughing, headaches and an increased risk of asthma attacks, scientists warn

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Tuesday 19 July 2022 11:47
Comments
<p>St. Paul’s Cathedral is seen among the skyline through the smog in 2011.</p>

St. Paul’s Cathedral is seen among the skyline through the smog in 2011.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scientists have warned that “very high levels” of ozone pollution that can cause headaches and increase the risk of asthma attacks could affect large swathes of Europe as temperatures spike.

The EU-funded Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service has warned that high levels of surface ozone pollution in Southern Europe could now affect northwestern regions in coming days.

In mid-July, surface ozone levels, which peak during the middle of the day, reached “unhealthy levels” in Portugal, Spain and Italy, the service said. Concentrations are now rising across northern and western parts of Europe as temperatures soar and are predicted to peak by Wednesday before easing off.

More follows

