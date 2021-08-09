Heatwave warning given across the US as over 100 wildfires continue: ‘It’s going to be an oppressive week’

Forecasters have warned Americans they could face another “oppressive” heat wave across the US as wildfires continue to rage across the country.

“It’s going to be a real oppressive week with dangerous heat and hot conditions. Excessive heat watches are up across much of the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

It added: “Meanwhile, heat advisories are in effect for a good part of the south-central US and parts of western New York state.”

The news comes as more than 100 fires continue to spread across the country, across 15 states on Sunday.

In California, the Dixie Fire has become the second biggest wildfire in the state’s history and has burned nearly 50,000 acres. As of this morning, the fire has been 21 per cent contained.

The California fire department said that the River fire was 2600 acres and 68 per cent contained as of Monday while the House Fire was 60 acres and 85 per cent contained.

The smallest of the four in the state, the Nelson fire, was 20 acres and 60 per cent contained as of Monday.

Over the weekend satellite imagery revealed the extent of wildfires raging in California, images showing how the blazes can be seen from space.

The NWS has warned that poor air quality due to wildfire smoke is likely to be found throughout parts of the high plains and west as a result of the ongoing blazes.

The agency said in a forecast on Monday that “above-average temperatures and oppressive humidity” are likely to be found across the central US.

According to their forecast, the “dog days of summer have arrived as sultry conditions engulf much of the country”.

They said: “The combination of abnormally hot temperatures and oppressive humidity is expected to cause heat indices to exceed the century mark on Monday and Tuesday across the middle and lower Mississippi Valleys.”

