Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Soaring temperatures have caused wildfires to increase by nearly 500 per cent, Dorset and Wiltshire fire service has warned as drought conditions put pressure on water supplies in parts of the UK.

Jason Moncrieff, area manager at Dorset and Wiltshire fire service, said they are “massively stretched” due to soaring wildfire incidents in the region.

“It is a massive difference. The first 10 days of August this year versus last year there were 492 per cent more of these types of fires. So that’s field fires, grass fires, heathland fires – all those sorts of fires in the open, a 492 per cent increase this year,” Mr Moncrieff told the Today programme.

He added that a fire on Friday on the Studland peninsula near Purbeck was caused by an outdoor barbeque so could have been avoided.

Countryside regions in Dorset are ‘tinder dry’ officers have warned (Swanage Fire Station)

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 1pm, where at one point 90 crew members worked to extinguish the flames and stayed at the scene throughout the night.

Flames spread to the Isle of Purbeck, forcing police to evacuate Studland beach which had been busy with people out in the sun.

The fire service is warning people against using barbeques in the countryside, where the grass has dried out due to weeks of hot and dry conditions and a red severity fire alert is now in place across Dorset and Wiltshire for the coming days.

“Amazingly, yesterday’s fire looks as though it was started by a disposable barbecue,” Mr Moncrief said. “There can’t be many people in Britain who don’t know the advice at the moment is not to bring a barbecue, do not use a barbecue, especially disposable barbecues at these places such as Studland Heath. That’s our message, bring a picnic - don’t bring a barbecue.”

The region’s countryside is “tinder dry,” group manager Stuart Gillion added.

“This not only increases the risk of fires spreading quickly but also increases the risk of ignition. We are urging local farmers to take extra care, as sparks from hot machinery can easily lead to a field catching fire, and we ask everyone enjoying our beautiful countryside and coastline to take extra care and be vigilant with anything that could lead to a fire starting.”

Drought ‘could persist for months’

It comes after the Environment Agency (EA) warned that England’s drought could persist for months into 2023.

John Curtin, executive director for local operations at the EA, said that after the driest summer in 50 years, it would take “weeks' worth of rain” to replenish water sources.

The drought could persist into the new year, the Environment Agency warned (Swanage Fire Station)

Eight of 14 areas designated by the EA have now moved to “drought”, the second stage, including Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.

Although the EA has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe, Thames Water has been forced to set up temporary bottled water sites across Surrey as water has been cut off in the region or dropped to low pressure due to a technical issue overnight.

“We’re very sorry if you have no water or low pressure due to the technical issues at Netley Mill Water Treatment Works. We are doing everything we can to get supplies back to normal as quickly as possible,” Thames Water said in a statement on Saturday.

Frustrated locals could be seen forming snaking queues at water sites in Cranleigh and Surrey Hills after waking up to no water.

South West Surrey MP Jeremy Hunt weighed into the chaos assuring residents that Thames Water staff were working “round the clock” to resolve the issue. His intervention was met with criticism as social media users accused him of using the incident as a “photo-op.”

Former England footballer Graeme Le Saux, who lives in the area, said in response: “It is all about you, isn’t it? Whilst people suffer, you happily support mismanaged vital infrastructure. There is no bottled water at the pick up points, they’ve already run out. But hey, a great opp for you to send out some meaningless tweet!”

‘Take four-minute showers’

Meanwhile, Southern Water, which imposed a hosepipe ban this month, advised the public to save water by flushing the toilet only when needed, take four-minute showers and collect shower water to flush the toilet.

Water companies have urged companies to adjust habits to save water (Swanage Fire Station)

Heaping more pressure on the Conservatives, the Labour Party called on the government to summon a Cobra meeting to ensure water supplies are protected amid the ongoing drought.

The party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “This is the second major heatwave in weeks but this Tory government is failing our country yet again. Conservative inaction on drought warnings is creating a dustbowl Britain.

“Instead of stepping in, ministers have fallen asleep in the midday sun. They lecture the public on the use of hosepipes, but where is their plan to protect our vital water system.

“It has been nearly a year since they launched their National Resilience Strategy consultation and yet they don’t have a single plan. They are all spin and no substance.”

More extreme heat and drought conditions were expected in the southern half of the UK this weekend, while the northern half is set to be struck by thunderstorms and floods.

The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning covering most of England and Wales, where temperatures of up to 34C are predicted for Saturday and Sunday.