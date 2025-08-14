Homes, school and green spaces to replace old coal-fired power station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The site of a decommissioned power station in Staffordshire is being transformed into new homes, a school and accessible green spaces.

Rugeley Power Station joins a growing number of coal-fired power stations that have been or are in the process of being repurposed into mixed-use developments.

Energy services firm Engie has been working on turning Rugeley into a sustainable community asset since its closure in 2016, underpinned by a £45 million investment.

This has included the demolition of the coal-fired plant and restoring the site to create the foundations for a safe, green neighbourhood.

After the completion of these remedial works, the site has been sold to housebuilding firm Vistry Group, Engie said on Tuesday.

Planning consent has been secured for the building of 2,300 new homes, five hectares of employment space, green spaces and an all-through school that will open to its first students in September.

Engie said it donated the land for the school and supported its construction, as well as the delivery of a new access road.

The firm also partnered with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust to donate land and create a 26-hectare Riverside Park, providing accessible green space and environmental benefits.

Miya Paolucci, Engie UK chief executive, said: “Rugeley Power Station played an important role in the UK’s energy history, and we have been proud to lead its transformation into a place focused on sustainability, community and opportunity.

“From the outset our ambition extended beyond redevelopment to responsible stewardship, ensuring that the site would serve the long-term needs of the local community and the environment.

“We are deeply grateful to the local stakeholders, partners and residents who have helped shape the site, guiding a regeneration effort that reflects both the area’s heritage and its aspirations.

“We are pleased to confirm the transfer of the site to Vistry Group, who will continue to deliver our vison of a beautiful and sustainable community asset.”

Michael Moore, managing director of Vistry North West Midlands, said: “This is an important development that will contribute to Rugeley’s economic growth, providing both new jobs and high-quality places to live.

“Like many areas of the UK, Rugeley has a severe shortage of housing and that’s something we’re aiming to address by delivering affordable and social rent homes, as well as PRS (private rented sector) and open market homes, and crucially delivering them at pace.”

Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire became the last coal-fired power station in the UK to close last year, with plans in the works for its redevelopment into a zero-carbon technology and energy hub.

Other notable transformations include Battersea Power Station becoming homes and a shopping centre, and the Bankside Power Station being repurposed into the Tate Modern art gallery, both in London.