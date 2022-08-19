Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People are being urged to stop calling 999 to report neighbours for breaking hosepipe bans which haven’t started yet.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was receiving a number of calls about “non-police matters”, such as the ban which begins on Tuesday 23 August.

“Any calls regarding breaches of bans could delay someone else who really needs help from getting through to the police,” said commissioners.

A number of hosepipe bans will begin next week following weeks of unrelentingly dry, hot weather which saw temperatures reach record-breaking levels of over 40C in July.

Thames Water, which serves 15 million customers in and around London, and South West Water, provider for 1.7 million people in Cornwall, Devon and parts of Dorset and Somerset, have both announced bans from next week.

Some hosepipe bans are already in place, with many beginning from next week onwards (PA Graphics)

In a statement, South West Water said: “Customers who get their water from us in Cornwall and a small part of Devon will not be allowed to use a hosepipe.

“It’s the first time in 26 years but we’ve been left with no other choice. We need to have a hosepipe ban now to protect our precious water.”

Police are urging members of the public to be sensible when calling emergency service lines about non-emergencies.

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Joint National Leads for Local Policing and Police and Crime Commissioners, Steve Turner and Jeff Cuthbert, told Cornwall Live: “We are urging members of the public to act responsibly and only call the police when appropriate.

“The reporting of breaches of hosepipe bans is a civil matter. If members of the public wish to report such breaches they should follow local advice given by their water provider.

“Any calls regarding breaches of bans could delay someone else who really needs help from getting through to the police.”