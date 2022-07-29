Hosepipe ban imposed after England’s driest July for a century

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first hosepipe ban of the year has been announced in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight after England recorded its driest July in a century.

Southern Water said the temporary ban was necesssary as a drought threatens to damage the habitats of the River Test and River Itchen.

The extreme heat and reduced rainfall, alongisde demand, has seen water levels drop, Southern Water said on Friday.

More follows