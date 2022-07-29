Hosepipe ban imposed after England’s driest July for a century
Southern Water said the temporary ban was necesssary as a drought threatens to damage the habitats of the River Test and River Itchen
The first hosepipe ban of the year has been announced in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight after England recorded its driest July in a century.
Southern Water said the temporary ban was necesssary as a drought threatens to damage the habitats of the River Test and River Itchen.
The extreme heat and reduced rainfall, alongisde demand, has seen water levels drop, Southern Water said on Friday.
