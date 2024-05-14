Study shows summer 2023 was hottest in 2,000 years

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Summer 2023 was the hottest in the northern hemisphere over the past 2,000 years, researchers have said.

An assessment by scientists comparing last year to the past two millennia using tree ring data found that the summer months of June, July and August were at least 0.5C hotter than the extremes of a naturally-varying climate.

And 2023 was nearly 4C hotter than the coldest summer in the northern hemisphere in the past two thousand years, as an El Nino weather pattern in the Pacific – which drives up temperatures – amplified the impact of human-caused global warming.

The analysis in the context of the sweep of history shows how “dramatic” recent global warming is, one of the researchers said.

Scientists used observations from weather stations and compared limited early records with tree ring data to show that 2023 summer temperatures over northern hemisphere land were 2.07C warmer than for 1850-1900.