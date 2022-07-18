UK heatwave: Hottest temperature for Wales ever recorded at 35.3C

Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, the Met Office has said.

Gogerddan, not far from Aberystwyth in west Wales, has reached 35.3C so far today, exceeding the previous record high of 35.2C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire near the English city of Chester on 2 August 1990.

The Met Office has warned that the UK’s highest temperature record could be surpassed two times in the next two days.

Extreme temperatures of 37C and 38C are forecast in parts of England on Monday, and 40C could be recorded on Tuesday, the Met Office said.

The previous record of 38.7C for the UK was measured at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.

Climate scientists say heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to human-induced climate change.

Greenhouse gas emissions have already increased global average temperatures by around 1.3C since the late 1800s, or what is known as pre-industrial levels.

On Monday, the highest temperatures are forecast to hit parts of the east midlands and east Wales, while on Tuesday peak highs are predicted from the Vale of York down to London, according to Met Office forecasts.

The Met Office had earlier forecast that there was a 95 per cent chance highest daily maxium temperature records would be broken in Wales and England. A 70 per cent chance Scotland’s 32.9C record will be broken and a 20 per cent chance Northern Ireland’s 31.3C record could be broken.

Scotland’s record temperature was measured in Greycrook in the Scottish borders on 9 August 2003. Northern Ireland’s record was measured on 21 July 2021 at Castlederg in County Tyrone.