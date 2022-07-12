Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Labour MP warns over ‘seriously polluted atmosphere’ in Parliament

.

Elizabeth Arnold
Tuesday 12 July 2022 14:00

A Labour MP has issued a fresh warning over the “seriously polluted atmosphere” in Parliament after spending time wearing a “very sophisticated air quality monitor”.

Barry Sheerman raised concerns over the “very polluted” air quality in the House of Commons, which he claimed was “well above WHO (World Health Organisation) standards”.

Making a point of order in the chamber, the MP for Huddersfield spoke of the potential risks, adding that “other parts where our staff are working are twice as bad”.

Mr Sheerman previously warned of the “deeply poisonous” atmosphere around Westminster as he urged action over air pollution while speaking on national Clean Air Day last month.

Addressing Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Sheerman said: “I think you will be interested particularly in this point of order.

Recommended

“You will know, because I informed you and other people in the House, that I was wearing over the last days a very sophisticated air quality monitor.

“Mr Speaker, I have to say in this chamber, the quality of the air is very polluted, well above WHO standards, and… other parts where our staff are working are twice as bad. It is a seriously polluted atmosphere.

“We’ve got the summer recess coming up. Could I ask you, Mr Speaker, to see if something could be done, short term and then longer term to protect the people that work in this Parliament.”

Sir Lindsay advised Mr Sheerman to write to Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker, who chairs the Administration Committee.

He said: “What I would say is that I know (he’s) been here longer than anyone I can think in this chamber at the moment.

“He knows the best avenues available to him and I know his letter will already be being penned to Sir Charles and the Admin Committee and I’m sure that they will take seriously on board his findings.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in