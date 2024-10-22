Households in England dumped 5.6m tonnes of packaging waste last year – councils

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Households in England dumped 5.6 million tonnes of packaging last year, according to an analysis by councils as they called for changes to Government waste reforms.

Findings from the study – commissioned by the Local Government Association (LGA), County Councils Network (CCN) and District Councils Network (DCN) – prompted calls for ministers to ensure that upcoming reforms focus on making recycling easier and reducing unnecessary waste created in the first place.

The report found that 3.2 million tonnes of packaging were put into recycling bins, 2.3 million tonnes were put into residual – or “black” bins, and 70,000 tonnes were mistakenly put in with food waste.

It comes as councillors and politicians prepare to debate the proposed reforms on the second day of the LGA’s annual conference on Wednesday.

Extended Producer Responsibility must ensure that it’s packaging producers – and not local taxpayers – who are paying for treating packaging waste. Andy Graham

As part of the study, the councils also analysed proposals for the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme – which will require industry to pay for the processing of packaging waste by councils from 2026 – alongside plans to change how councils collect waste from homes.

They found that when recyclable waste goes in the wrong bins, it costs councils more to treat and also creates more emissions.

These extra costs are unlikely to be met by the payments from the EPR scheme, placing additional financial pressure on local authorities, the report said.

The councils are now warning ministers that they need to receive the full amount of what it cost to deliver waste and recycling services amid concerns funding will be allocated based on estimates.

They are also calling on the Government to review the recent decision to significantly reduce fees facing the packaging industry under the EPR so that they do meet councils’ full costs.

Adam Hug, environment spokesperson for the LGA, said: “Everybody can see the levels of waste, across our shop shelves, delivered to our homes, and into our bins.

“We support reforms that move the costs for dealing with packaging waste from councils onto the producers. However, it is crucial that the costs are met, that councils continue to lead local waste and recycling services, and that the focus is on reducing unnecessary waste in the first place.”

Elsewhere, the councils said investment in local waste reduction programmes is essential to help councils tackle waste more effectively and sustainably.

And they urged ministers to ensure clearer labelling on packaging to help households dispose of waste correctly.

Richard Clewer, infrastructure and planning spokesperson for the County Councils Network, said: “The Government must ensure that recyclable waste that is placed into incorrect bins is taken into consideration when calculating the amount that councils will get paid through the EPR scheme.

“At a time when they are under immense financial pressures, councils should not be penalised, and producers of packaging must do more to ensure that packing ends up in the correct bin.”

And Andy Graham, environment spokesperson for the district councils’ network, said: “District councils have engaged with our communities to reduce waste and recycle more resulting in high rates of recycling.

“However, councils can only do so much.

“There has been a dramatic shift towards online shopping in recent years and our councils tell us that this has resulted in ever greater quantities of packaging, much of which is difficult to recycle. This both causes unnecessary environmental harm and heaps cost onto councils.

“Extended Producer Responsibility must ensure that it’s packaging producers – and not local taxpayers – who are paying for treating packaging waste.”

An Environment Department (Defra) spokesperson said: “This Government will end our throwaway society and stop the avalanche of rubbish that is filling our streets.

“We are committed to cutting waste and moving to a circular economy so that we re-use, reduce and recycle more resources.

“We will roll out extended producer responsibility to incentivise businesses to cut plastic packaging and the deposit return scheme to incentivise consumers to recycle.”