HS2 train designs recognised for environmental credentials

Designs of HS2’s 225mph trains have been recognised for their environmental credentials, according to the company building the high-speed railway.

HS2 Ltd said its trains are the first in the world to achieve the British Standard Institute’s PAS 2080 global accreditation, which assesses carbon management in infrastructure.

A joint venture between Hitachi and Alstom has designed the trains to “optimise” their weight and prioritise the use of recycled and recyclable material, HS2 Ltd said.

Energy consumption will be cut by improvements in aerodynamics, and the model’s traction system and electric motors will be “highly energy efficient”, the company added.

The design is based on the Frecciarossa high-speed train operating in Italy and Spain.

HS2 Ltd awarded a £2 billion contract to design, build and maintain 54 trains to the Hitachi Rail and Alstom partnership in December 2021.

The trains are due to begin rolling off production lines in around 2027, with different stages carried out in County Durham, Crewe and Derby.

HS2 Ltd head of delivery of rolling stock Bernie Rowell said: “We’re delighted that our train is the first in the world to be recognised for its low-carbon credentials.

“It is testament to our determination to deliver a low-carbon mass transit high-speed rail system for Britain.

“HS2 will persuade people to choose the train over the car and plane and help the UK reach net zero by 2050.”

Hitachi Rail UK and Ireland chief director Jim Brewin said: “HS2 challenged us to meet this certification as part of our competitive pitch, and we’re proud to be achieving it.

“HS2 trains have gone through a design process of unparalleled rigour – becoming more aerodynamic, more energy-efficient, lighter, leaner and greener.”