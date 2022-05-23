HSBC suspends senior banker for dismissing ‘nutjob’ climate warnings
’Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong,’ readone of the slides in financier’s presentation
HSBC has reportedly suspended one of its senior bankers after he accused policymakers of exaggerating the risks of climate change.
Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investments at the bank’s asset management division, will be suspended pending an internal investigation into a presentation he made at an event last week, according to The Financial Times.
Mr Kirk’s reported suspension comes after he spoke at The Financial Times Moral Money event where he gave a presentation entitled: “Why investors need not worry about climate risk.”
Mr Kirk said during his 25 years in the finance industry there had always been some “nut job” telling him about the “end of the world,” and likened the rhetoric around the climate crisis to predictions that there would be a computer glitch at the turn of the millennium.
“Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong,” headlined one slide of his presentation that listed paraphrased quotes about the climate crisis from the likes of former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and the United Nations.
He also asked “who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?”, adding: “Amsterdam has been six metres underwater for ages, and that’s a really nice place. We will cope with it.”
HSBC declined to comment on individual employees, but pointed to a statement by Nicolas Moreau, CEO of HSBC Asset Management, in which he said remarks made at the event do not reflect the views of HSBC “in any way.”
“HSBC regards climate change as one of the most serious emergencies facing the planet,” Mr Moreau said in the statement. “And is committed to supporting its customers in their transition to net zero and a sustainable future and, like HSBC Asset Management, is committed to achieving net zero by 2050.”
HSBC’s chief executive has also said he doesn’t agree with the remarks made at the summit.
“They are inconsistent with HSBC’s strategy and do not reflect the views of the senior leadership of HSBC or HSBC Asset Management,” Noel Quinn said in a post on LinkedIn.
The Independent has contacted Mr Kirk.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies