California legalises controversial ‘human composting’ burial method
Advocates say method lowers carbon emissions
California has legalised a burial process known as “human composting,” which advocates say will help cut down on the carboon footprint of funerals.
In human composting, the remains of the deceased are put in a reusable stainless steel vessel filled with biodegradable materials like wood chips.
After 30 to 45 days, the remains will fully decompose into nutrient-rich soil, which can be given to loved ones or donated to land conservation, among other uses.
Advocates say the technique, which California governor Gavin Newsom legalised on Sunday by signing Assembly Bill 351, is more sustainable than traditional coffin burials or cremations. Unlike cremation, it avoids sending carbon emissions into the atmosphere, and unlike a traditional burial, it doesn’t involve any embalming chemicals or burying non-degradable coffins.
Some religious groups have opposed human composting, arguing it raises moral issues.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
