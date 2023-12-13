Cop28 outcome ‘disappointing’ on fossil fuels, Humza Yousaf says

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s First Minister has said it is “disappointing” that the Cop28 climate change summit failed to produce a “stronger resolution” that would have committed countries across the world to phase out fossil fuels.

While Humza Yousaf accepted the agreement reached at the end of days of international talks in Dubai was “historic”, as it contained “recognition that the climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis”, countries there agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels for the first time.

With environmental campaigners insisting there is “little to celebrate” from the deal that was finally agreed, Mr Yousaf said: “It is disappointing that there was not a stronger resolution committing to the phase-out of all unabated fossil fuels.”

Despite that, he said nations must all still strive to “keep global warming below 1.5 degrees”, adding that the world is at “a pivotal moment in the fight to tackle the climate emergency”.

He insisted Scotland would “continue to play our part” in efforts to combat global warming, with Mr Yousaf saying: “It is absolutely crucial that we have political consensus on climate change – both at home and abroad – and that we work together to make a constructive contribution to addressing this monumental challenge.”

He also welcomed the agreement reached at Cop28 for 700 million US dollars (£559 million) to be used to deal with the loss and damage caused by climate change in poorer nations – with the First Minister insisting this was a “significant step forward in the fight for global climate justice”.

He added: “This sum is only a fraction of what will be needed to address the irreversible economic and non-economic losses which are being suffered by developing countries every year.”

His comments came as environmental campaigners accused world leaders of “Cop-ping out of delivering” on the need to “urgently phase out fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas”.

The Scottish Government, meanwhile, was also urged it do more in the fight against climate change, starting with next week’s Scottish budget.

Jamie Livingstone, the head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “Everyone fighting against the global climate crisis has little to celebrate from this disappointing Cop28.

“Against the backdrop of this grossly inadequate outcome, Scotland must build on its leadership in providing funding for communities facing the irreversible impacts of climate change by also showing the world what a full, fast and fair transition away from our fossil fuel fixation looks like.”

Mr Livingstone also called on the Scottish Government to use the December 19 budget to bring in “common sense taxes” in line with the “principle that the polluters who caused this crisis should pay for it too”.

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland, also called on Mr Yousaf’s government to “deliver on its net zero and just transition promises”.

He said: “Scotland has already led the way on harnessing fossil fuel-free power from renewables, but we urgently need progress on the way we heat our homes and on helping farmers to cut emissions.”

This failure means the world remains on track for catastrophic levels of heating Mike Robinson, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland

Adding that Scotland’s “climate plans are off track”, Mr Banks said that “decisive action” from Holyrood ministers on this could help reduce energy bills and tackle the cost-of-living crisis while also reducing pollution.

Mike Robinson, chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said: “The final outcome fails to give any sense of urgency and ignores what the science has been telling us for decades – ‘cop-ping out’ of delivering a long overdue agreement to urgently phase out from the coal, oil and gas that is fuelling the crisis.”

“This failure means the world remains on track for catastrophic levels of heating and the debt owed to countries who did least to cause the crisis to help them to cope and recover from extreme climate impacts will only increase.”

Mr Robinson urged the UK Government to cancel the new oil and gas licensing round, adding that the Scottish Government should “clearly and strongly oppose new oil development” at the same time as developing a “robust new climate plan that gets us on track to meeting and exceeding our climate targets”.