Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it advanced on Puerto Rico threatening to batter the island with “historic” rains, severe winds, and mudslides.

Forecasters say that isolated areas of the island could receive up to 25 inches of rainfall with winds of up to 80mph when it hits Puerto Rico later on Sunday.

Hurricane Fiona was still 50 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning, and was moving northwest at 8mph.

“It’s time to take action and be concerned,” said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner.

Ahead of Hurricane Fiona’s arrival in Puerto Rico, Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the island. This allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mobilise equipment and resources in the region.

The hurricane – the third of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season – is bearing down on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, and while the storm may not make “landfall” its impact could still have a serious impact.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic,” the National Hurricane Center said.

“Hurricane conditions are expected on Puerto Rico today, and are expected in portions of the eastern Dominican Republic tonight and Monday.”

Rainfall of 12 to 16 inches will be seen across large parts of the island, with higher rainfall expected in southern areas.

“These rains will produce life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain,” the hurricane center said.

Officials say that there are already 340,000 customers without power on the island, with more expected as the storm approaches.

Fiona is expected to hit just two days before the anniversary of Category 4 Hurricane Maria in 2017, which killed almost 3,000 people and destroyed the island’s power network.

Fiona became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Wednesday and entered the eastern Caribbean on Friday.