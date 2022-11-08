Tropical Storm Nicole expected to become hurricane on way to Florida

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicole officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, with the storm forecast to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane on Wednesday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the northern Bahamas and much of Florida’s Atlantic coast. Other parts of Florida and the Bahamas are under a tropical storm warning.

By late Wednesday, Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane. While it isn’t going to make direct landfall in southwest Florida, parts of the state that are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian’s impact just weeks ago are likely to see heavy rain and winds in the coming days.

On the southeast coast of the state, which largely escaped the worst of Ian’s wrath, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that areas in the storm’s path could experience “considerable roof damage” and “large areas with power and communications outages”, as well as rapid-onset flooding in low-lying areas.

While some light rain is expected to begin on Tuesday, the brunt of the storm’s impact will come on Wednesday and Thursday. Nicole is projected to make landfall somewhere on Florida’s Atlantic Coast overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow