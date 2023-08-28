Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Both Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia are intensifying as the Atlantic hurrican season is set to begin.

Idalia and was off the coast of Cuba on Monday, potentially on a path to strike the Southern US as a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Franklin has been gaining in power and grew into the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season, increasing in strength overnight.

At 8am ET, it had winds of 130 mph, meaning that it has become a Category 4 storm. It would begin to lose power on Tuesday afternoon, forecasters said, according to CBS News.

While there were no coastal warnings or watches published regarding Franklin, it’s still expected to lead to “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the eastern coact of the US, the hurricane center added. “Swells generated by Franklin are beginning to affect Bermuda.”

At 8am on Monday morning, Franklin was about 490 miles southwest of Bermuda and it was moving northwest at about 8 mph.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press briefing on Monday that “we do expect Hurricane Idalia to be a major hurricane that will strike the state of Florida”.

He told Floridians to prepare for “major impacts” along the state’s Gulf coast.

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden spoke with Mr DeSantis, approving an emergency declaration for Florida, according to the White House.

At 11am ET on Monday, Idalia was around 80 miles south of the western end of Cuba. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 8 mph.

The hurricane center said that a warning had been sent out from the centre of Longboat Key north to the Ochlockonee River, as well as for Tampa Bay.

A number of counties around Tampa issued evacuation orders early on Monday, according to WTSP.

Idalia is set to grow into a hurricane on Monday and will become a “dangerous major hurricane over northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday,” the hurricane center said. It noted that Idalia may reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds” are “becoming increasingly likely for portions of Florida,” the center said.

Usually, major hurricanes are above a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which goes up to five. These storms may cause “devastating” and “catastrophic” damage, the hurricane center has said.

More follows...