Hurricane warning issued for South Carolina as Ian moves north
The storm will strenthen into a hurricane Thursday night and make landfall again on Friday
A hurricane warning has been issued for the South Carolina coast, in anticipation of new impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.
The storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane as it passes into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida, and will bring hurricane-force winds, severe rain and storm surge to the South Carolina coast, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
Residents have been encouraged to complete preparations as soon as possible. The storm is forecast to make landfall in the state on Friday.
Parts of South Carolina could see up to seven feet (two metres) of storm surge, along with up to 12 inches (30 centimetres) of rain and heavy winds, NHC warns.
The North Carolina and Georgia coasts are under Tropical Storm warnings, as the outer edges of the storm will likely bring severe weather to the area.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
