Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Satellite images reveal monstrous Category 3 Hurricane Ian from space

The storm was passing over western Cuba on Tuesday and is expected to further strengthen before hitting Florida

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Tuesday 27 September 2022 17:49
Comments
International Space station flies over Hurricane Ian

Satellites are capturing the enormous Hurricane Ian from space as the Category 3 storm barrels towards the Florida coast.

The images, released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), showed tightly packed storm bands rotating north as the eye passed over western Cuba on Tuesday morning.

As of midday Tuesday (EST), the storm was moving at 10mph over Havana in the direction of Key West with maximum sustained winds of about 115mph.

Cuba was lashed with heavy rain and winds overnight, bringing the threat of coastal surges, flash flooding and landslides.

Recommended

Meteorologist Brandon Orr, from WPLG in Miami, tweeted video shortly before midday on Tuesday showing water already pouring over the sea wall in Key West. The region is expected to have storm surge between two and four feet, and winds up to 70mph.

The most recent weather models have the hurricane projected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay but the size of the storm, which is being supercharged by warm waters in the Gulf, means that large stretches of Florida’s west coast are also at-risk.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to become a Category 3 storm early on Tuesday

(CIRA/NOAA)

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate and seek higher ground due to potential for “‘catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge”.

New hurricane watches and warnings were also being issued for neighboring states of Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday.

As the climate crisis drives up the world’s average ocean and air temperatures, hurricanes are expected to become stronger — and the damage more catastrophic, scientists say.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in