Ida is being retired from the rotating list of Atlantic hurricane names due to the “death and destruction” caused by the storm, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.

In late August last year, the category 4 storm caused 91 deaths and record levels of damage across nine US states after it made landfall in Louisiana and tore up the Eastern seaboard.

WMO’s Hurricane Committee said that Imani will replace Ida in the list of names which helps the UN body communicate warnings about extreme weather events.

Storm names are repeated every six years - unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.

Some 94 names have now been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953, when the naming system began.

