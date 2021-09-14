Storm Nicholas has made landfall in Texas just hours after being upgraded to a category 1 hurricane, with the National Hurricane Center warning that “heavy rain, high winds and dangerous [tidal] surge” are ongoing.

Bringing windspeeds of up to 75 mph (120 kph), Nicholas touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Nicholas is expected to impact the same area covered by Hurricane Harvey from August 2017 and also storm-battered Louisiana. It is the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Louisiana early on Tuesday and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts, the White House said.

“[Nicholas] will be a very slow-moving storm across the state of Texas that will linger for several days and drop a tremendous amount of rain,” Texas governor Greg Abbott said.

The storm, putting a majority of the coastline under tropical storm warnings, is expected to bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast and poses a threat of flash flooding and urban flooding.

Houston is bracing for heavy rain and officials deployed high-water rescue vehicles throughout the city and barricaded more than 40 location likely to flood, mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Calling it a “life-threatening situation”, the National Weather Service issued a range of warnings including storm surge, flood and tropical storm warnings and watches throughout the region.

Authorities have issued a hurricane warning for Port O’Connor to Freeport along with a hurricane watch from Freeport to Galveston Island’s western tip, even though only a fraction of rain is expected to be recorded there compared to during Hurricane Harvey.

Additionally, tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued for Port Aransas to Sabine Pass. The stretch from Sabine Pass to Louisiana’s Rutherford Beach is also being monitored for a storm surge.

The hurricane-in-the-making left nearly 50,000 people without power in Texas on Monday night, poweroutage.us showed, as sustained winds of 76 mph (122 kph) with gusts to 95 mph (153 kph) were recorded in Matagorda Bay.