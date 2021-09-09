Hurricane Olaf bearing down on resort region in Mexico

Hurricane Olaf is bearing down on Mexico’s Los Cabos resort region at the tip of the country’s Baja Peninsula.

The US National Hurricane Center says that the area, a popular vacation destination, could experience hurricane conditions on Thursday night and urged people to quickly prepare for it.

Olaf was around 155 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas as of Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 75mph, and was traveling towards the area at 7mph.

The Hurricane Center says that Olaf is likely to strengthen as it nears the coastline.

Forecasters expect tropical storm force winds to start hitting the area by Thursday afternoon or evening, and it could bring three to six inches of rain with it.

(AP)

Some areas could be hit by as much as 10 inches of rain, with the danger of flash floods and mudslides.

The hurricane comes just days after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Florida, bringing heavy rain to the southeastern states.

And it comes on the heels of last month’s Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power to most of New Orleans, destroying properties and businesses across Louisiana.

At least 82 people were killed from the damage the storm brought in Louisiana, Mississippi and a string of northeast states, including New York and New Jersey.

The 2021 Pacific hurricane season has so far seen six hurricanes, with two of those being major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

On average there are eight Pacific hurricanes per year, with four of them becoming major hurricanes.

In 2015 there were a record 16 hurricanes, with 11 major hurricanes.

In the Atlantic Hurricane Larry continued on its northerly path as it moved by Bermuda on its way to Atlantic Canada by the end of the week, with tropical storm warnings were in effect for Bermuda.