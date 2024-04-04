Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Extremely active’ Atlantic hurricane season forecast for 2024

Record-breaking storm forecast includes five major hurricanes

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Thursday 04 April 2024 19:21
Comments
Close
2024 Hurricane Season Outlook from CSU

An unprecedented number of Atlantic hurricanes are expected this year during an “extremely active” season, forecasters have warned.

The findings, published on Thursday by Colorado State University, predicted 11 hurricanes and 23 named storms in 2024. This included five major hurricanes of categories 3-5 with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

The researchers cited record-breaking ocean temperatures as a primary factor since warm water fuels hurricane strength. 2023 was the hottest year on record, and 2024 could break that record.

There is also the strong chance for La Niña, a recurring climate pattern, that will play a role in hurricane season which runs from 1 June - 30 November.

The team predicts that 2024 hurricane activity will be about 170 per cent of the average season betwee 1991 and 2020. Scientists say that the climate crisis has played a role in making hurricanes stronger.

This article is being updated

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in